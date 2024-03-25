Edwards closed with 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over Golden State.

The fourth-year guard led Minnesota in scoring on the night as he continues to take on a bigger distribution role in the offense. Edwards has dished at least five assists in six of the last seven games, and he's averaged 27.7 points, 8.4 boards, 6.4 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch as the Timberwolves try to muscle their way to the top of the Western Conference standings.