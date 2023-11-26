Edwards is dealing with back spasms and is now questionable to play Sunday against Memphis, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Edwards was a late addition to Sunday's injury report after last being seen dropping 35 points in 40 minutes during Friday's loss to Sacramento. Durability is in his favor, as Edwards hasn't missed a game this season and made 79 starts last year, but his status for Sunday is murky. Mike Conley would shoulder offensive initiation in Edwards' absence, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shake Milton could be busy as well.
