Edwards is dealing with back spasms and is now questionable to play Sunday against Memphis, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards was a late addition to Sunday's injury report after last being seen dropping 35 points in 40 minutes during Friday's loss to Sacramento. Durability is in his favor, as Edwards hasn't missed a game this season and made 79 starts last year, but his status for Sunday is murky. Mike Conley would shoulder offensive initiation in Edwards' absence, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shake Milton could be busy as well.