Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Big night in loss to Grizzlies

McCollum scored a team-high 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

After stumbling to a six-point effort in Charlotte on Sunday, McCollum bounced back and scored at least 25 points for the third time in the last five games. The 27-year-old is posting numbers nearly identical to his performance last season, and there's no reason to suspect he'll slow down over the final weeks of 2018-19 as the Blazers jockey for playoff seeding in the Western Conference.