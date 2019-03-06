Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Big night in loss to Grizzlies
McCollum scored a team-high 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
After stumbling to a six-point effort in Charlotte on Sunday, McCollum bounced back and scored at least 25 points for the third time in the last five games. The 27-year-old is posting numbers nearly identical to his performance last season, and there's no reason to suspect he'll slow down over the final weeks of 2018-19 as the Blazers jockey for playoff seeding in the Western Conference.
