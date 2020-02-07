Pargo signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In losing D'Angelo Russell in the trade for Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' point guard depth is limited. As a result, the organization has decided to give one of its G League players, Pargo, a 10-day deal. In the G League this season, he's averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.1 minutes.