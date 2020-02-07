Warriors' Jeremy Pargo: Gets 10-day from Warriors
Pargo signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
In losing D'Angelo Russell in the trade for Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' point guard depth is limited. As a result, the organization has decided to give one of its G League players, Pargo, a 10-day deal. In the G League this season, he's averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.1 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...