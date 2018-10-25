Wizards' Bradley Beal: Battles through injury scare in loss
Beal provided 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes in the Wizards' 144-122 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
The impressive, ultra-efficient stat line stands on its own merits, but it's even more remarkable when one considers that Beal missed a portion of the first half due to a chest injury. The sharpshooting guard was able to return shortly before halftime and was available for the entirety of the second half, putting together his most impressive shooting effort of the young season in the process. Beal has started off the campaign with a hot hand, draining 50.6 percent of his attempts, including 45.2 percent of his tries from distance. Coupled with his solid work elsewhere across the stat sheet, he's validating his early-round status across all formats and appears headed for one of the most productive seasons of his career.
