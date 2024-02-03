Bagley (back) won't play in Sunday's game against the Suns.
Bagley will sit out for a second straight game, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to return Wednesday against the Cavaliers. On Friday versus Miami, the Wizards utilized a lot of smaller lineups, with Corey Kispert seeing extended minutes at power forward.
