2019 Fantasy Football Breakouts 2.0: Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook look to break into the top 12 at their positions

Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 108th QB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 338 SOS 20 ADP 84 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 I promise, this is the last year I'm going to talk about games Winston started and finished. Hopefully it's the last year I have to. But in 2017 he averaged 306 yards per game he started and finished. Last year he started nine games and averaged 294 yards per game. There's every reason to expect if he plays 16 games he'll be among the league leaders in passing yards. He has a very talented set of pass-catchers and his defense is absolutely atrocious, which should keep him passing. The way this really pays off is if Winston quickly acclimates to the sytem of Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich. If he does, and he stays healthy, Winston could be one of the top quarterbacks in Fantasy this season.

Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 21st RB RNK 11th PROJ PTS 227 SOS 20 ADP 18 Stats RUYDS 615 REC 40 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Like Winston, Cook was one of our favorite breakout candidates in 2018. And like Winston, a change in offensive coordinator could help make that a reality in 2019. After Kevin Stefanski took over, the Vikings ran the ball on nearly 50% of their offensive snaps. Cook ran 46 times for 258 yards in those final three games. He also caught eight passes for 83 yards. With the Vikings defensive prowess and offensive game plan, it's easy to see how Cook could earn 300 touches in 2019, as long as he can stay healthy. The absence of Latavius Murray could mean he gets into the end zone more often as well.

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 26th RB RNK 13th PROJ PTS 207 SOS 11 ADP 24 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1 Williams has never topped 50 carries or 416 total yards in any regular season, so it won't be hard for him to do something he's never done. But it also isn't hard to see how he could win you your league. In his past six games (including the playoffs) he ran the ball 77 times for 376 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Yes, I know how silly it is to talk about someone's "pace," but let's do it anyway. Williams' pace was for 1,605 total yards, 75 receptions, and 27 touchdowns. Will he do that in 2019? Probably not, but he may very well be a top-five running back in PPR. Andy Reid has a long history of outstanding production from his running backs, and the Chiefs have been crystal clear who their starter is this season.

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 53rd WR RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 180 SOS 4 ADP 71 Stats REC 57 TAR 71 REYDS 965 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.8 Over the past three seasons no wide receiver (minimum 150 targets) has been more efficient than Tyler Lockett (10.23 yards per target). The only two other receivers with at least 10 yards per target? Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill. The reason Lockett hasn't yet been an elite Fantasy receiver is volume. But with Doug Baldwin gone in Seattle there's reason to think that can change. Russell Wilson has historically thrown 22-to-24 percent of his passes to his No. 1 receiver, and there should be little doubt that Lockett is his No. 1 in 2019. That should mean at least 100 targets and could mean as many as 120 if the Seahawks defense struggles and Wilson is forced to throw more.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 64th WR RNK 26th PROJ PTS 168 SOS 24 ADP 82 Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 788 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 The math isn't quite as simple on a D.J. Moore breakout, but it isn't that hard either. As a 21-year-old, Moore caught 51 passes for 788 yards and ran for another 172 yards. His biggest games came with Devin Funchess out, and now Funchess has moved on to Indianapolis. His quarterback looks healthy after offseason shoulder surgery and Moore should be even better in his second year in this system. He was on a 900-yard pace the past 13 games of 2018 and nearly an 1,100-yard pace in his past seven. The sky is the limit for this former first-rounder.