McCaffrey rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown and caught six of eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 19-12 playoff win over the Cowboys.

McCaffrey was held in check for most of the contest, but a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter salvaged his fantasy day. The 26-year-old split touches with Elijah Mitchell (14-51-0), with the former commanding all of the backfield targets Sunday. McCaffrey still presents the higher upside due to his contributions as a receiver heading into next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.