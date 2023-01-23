Mitchell (groin) is considered day-to-day, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he expects Mitchell to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell is in the same boat as Christian McCaffrey (calf), though this is the first we are hearing of Mitchell's injury. McCaffrey out-touched Mitchell 16-14 in the 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the divisional round, and both running backs should play sizable roles in the NFC Championship Game, even if their practice reps are limited in the week leading up to the game.