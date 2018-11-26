Wilson rushed seven times for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He caught his lone target for eight yards.

Wilson -- who was signed from the practice squad this week -- immediately stepped into Alfred Morris' (healthy scratch) backup role. The undrafted rookie performed well with limited touches, but he is unlikely to challenge starter Matt Breida, who has been one of the few bright spots for San Francisco this season. With the 2-9 49ers well out of contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wilson supplant Morris as the primary backup for the rest of the year.