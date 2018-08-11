Williams (ankle) has already been ruled out for next week's preseason matchup with the Texans, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Williams suffered the ankle injury late in camp, and the early out designation is not a good sign for his health heading towards to regular season. The 27-year-old is competing with Jimmie Ward for the 49ers' slot corner job, but health may ultimately cost him the opportunity to begin the season.

