Robinson says the Bears haven't approached him about signing a contract extension, ESPN Chicago 1000 reports.
Robinson will turn 27 in August as he prepares for the third season of a three-year, $42 million contract. He earned his money (and then some) last season with the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career, and he said in January that he'd like to stay in Chicago beyond 2020. An extension seems like the obvious move from a team standpoint, but the current atmosphere of uncertainty could make it difficult to hammer out the details. In terms of the immediate future, Robinson is locked in as the centerpiece of the Chicago passing game, working with some combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Willing to discuss extension•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Pair of touchdown grabs in win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Another fruitful fantasy effort•