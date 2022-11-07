Kmet secured five of six targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns and rushed twice for nine yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Kmet was second or tied for second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Bears, but his pair of touchdown grabs made it a prolific fantasy day overall for the previously struggling tight end. Kmet, whose scores came from 18 and four yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, now has three trips to the end zone over the last two contests, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 10 home divisional matchup against the Lions.