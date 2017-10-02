The Bears will start Trubisky in Week 5 against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Mike Glennon coming off a dreadful Thursday night performance that dropped the Bears to 1-3, this decision doesn't exactly register as a surprise. Trubisky gets extra time to prepare for his first start, which will come on Monday Night Football against a tough Minnesota defense. The No. 1 overall draft pick will be playing with a lackluster group of downfield targets, but his mobility will add another element to a dangerous rushing attack led by Jordan Howard. With Trubisky, Howard and Tarik Cohen playing behind a strong offensive line, the Bears may be able to hide their deficiencies in the receiving corps. Trubisky should probably be viewed as a bottom-10 quarterback for fantasy purposes until/unless he proves otherwise.