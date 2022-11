Hurst caught all four of his targets for 42 yards in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Hurst finished fourth on the team in targets behind Joe Mixon (nine), Tee Higgins (six) and Tyler Boyd (five). Even in Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence, Hurst will likely remain the fourth option for quarterback Joe Burrow. The tight end's season high is a modest 53 yards, though Hurst has topped 40 yards four times heading into Cincinnati's Week 9 home game against the Panthers.