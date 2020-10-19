Coach Zac Taylor said that he expects to receive more information about Mixon's foot injury Monday or Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor confirmed that Mixon was available at the end of Sunday's loss to the Colts, and that Giovani Bernard finished the game solely due to being a better fit for the two-minute offense. That would seem to bode well for Mixon's chances of suiting up without issue for Week 7's divisional matchup against the Browns, and the Bengals may have official confirmation of the severity of his injury before Wednesday's practice report is issued.