Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Mixon (undisclosed) will not practice and could miss a few days but "will be fine," Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mixon hasn't practiced the last two days, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com, but it doesn't appear that he's facing a long absence. It remains undisclosed whether Mixon is dealing with an illness or injury, or whether his absence is of a personal nature, but in the meantime Dameon Pierce figures to handle the bulk of first-team reps, while Dare Ogunbowale, Jawhar Jordan and new backfield addition Cam Akers (Achilles) could also benefit from increased opportunities.