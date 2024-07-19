Mixon said Friday that he's spending training camp preparing to handle a large workload, which he expects will go hand in hand with his role in the Texans' offense, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon said he's trained harder this offseason than ever before in his career, per Will Kunkel of Fox 26 Houston, and that he anticipates being near the top of the league in carries this season. Last year while playing all 17 regular-season games for Cincinnati, Mixon ranked fifth in the league with 257 rush attempts, though his 1,034 rushing yards only ranked No. 8, and in terms of yards per carry he finished a meager 27th in the league with a 4.0 average. Mixon did add a 52-376-3 receiving line on 64 targets and boasts a true three-down skillset, but with three star wideouts at the helm of Houston's offense, plus a capable receiving TE in Dalton Schultz, he'll likely have difficulty repeating those target numbers. Unless Mixon can manage to improve his efficiency heading into his age-28 season, he'll indeed likely need to rank close to top-5 in the league in terms of carries to truly impress for fantasy purposes. On the plus side, he's well positioned to accomplish that in Houston, as 2022 fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce only profiles as a true backup option, and C.J. Stroud with an improved offense surrounding him in Year 2 could help this team rank atop the NFL in total scoring opportunities.