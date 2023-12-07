Boyd (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Boyd practiced fully Wednesday, so it's possible that he sustained his ankle injury during Thursday's session. Either way, the wideout's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. In this past Monday's 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars, Boyd caught five of his seven targets for 37 yards and rushed once for five yards.