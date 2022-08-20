Singletary ran for 39 yards on four carries in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday.

Singletary started and played effectively with his four carries, though every other Buffalo running back also ran wild in the game. Backfield competition like James Cook (four carries for 38 yards, one 12-yard reception on one target) and Zack Moss (four carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns) were effective as well, and even fringe players like Duke Johnson (nine carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns) and Raheem Blackshear (five carries for 58 yards) got hot against Denver. The Buffalo backfield is a favorable one for whatever player is on the field, and Singletary should be its primary heir despite the presence of Cook and Moss.