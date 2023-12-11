Diggs caught four of 11 targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.
Despite leading the Bills in targets, Diggs didn't make much of an impact as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last four games. The veteran wideout remains just seven yards short of his sixth straight 1,000-yard season heading into a Week 15 clash with the Cowboys.
