Throckmorton signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Monday. Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Throckmorton split time between the Panthers and Titans last season, seeing action in 15 games and starting seven while with Carolina. The 27-year-old will likely be a reserve option for Denver, and has a history with head coach Sean Payton, having started 14 games for the Saints in 2021.