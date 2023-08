Throckmorton (elbow) is back at practice and working with the second-team offensive line unit, John Hendricks of Sports Illustrated reports.

After going undrafted in 2021, Throckmorton has found a role as a depth offensive lineman in New Orleans. He was slowed down by an elbow injury early in camp, but appears to have recovered from it. Barring any setbacks, he is on track to back up Andrus Peat in Week 1.