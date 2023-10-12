Clark (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday Night Football versus Kansas City, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Clark dealt with a partial abductor tear that sidelined him for the first four games of the 2023 campaign before he made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, he's now popped up with an illness that left him sidelined during practice Tuesday and Wednesday. The nature of this issue is still unclear, but the timing of it will force Clark to sit out following Denver's short turnaround into Thursday Night Football. In his stead, expect Ronnie Perkins and/or Thomas Incoom to see increased roles versus Kansas City.