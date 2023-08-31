McLaughlin won a spot on the Broncos' initial 53-man roster and made a strong impression on the team's veterans during training camp and the preseason, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey noted Wednesday that numerous veterans have taken notice of McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State who joins Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as one of three running backs on the roster. While he's unlikely to get many touches Week 1 against the Raiders, if any, McLaughlin is at least worth monitoring for dynasty leagues after he scored four touchdowns during the preseason.