Jeudy didn't participate in the Broncos' first OTA on Monday due to back tightness, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette, Jeudy's lack of activity was known at the start of practice, but the reason for it was not. Klis described the injury as "mild," so the Broncos appear to be taking a cautious approach with one of their top wide receivers. Jeudy remains in some legal limbo due to a recent incident with the mother of his child, for which he was arrested on suspicion of criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.