Murray (wrist) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
With no indication the wrist injury is serious, Murray figures to operate as the lead back for an offense that just lost Melvin Gordon (waived) and Chase Edmonds (high ankle sprain). The Broncos are left with Murray and Marlon Mack on the active roster and Devine Ozigbo and Tyreik McAllister on the practice squad. Murray has already scored three touchdowns in five games with the Broncos, averaging 12.6 carries for 41.8 yards (3.3 YPC) and 2.2 catches for 11.2 yards. He'll likely get most of the team's carries this Sunday at Carolina.
