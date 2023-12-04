Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson-Robinson missed Week 13 while in the concussion protocol, and he will need to gain full clearance before returning to the lineup. As such, his status is still in question for Cleveland's matchup against Jacksonville in Week 14. If Thompson-Robinson can't return to full health before the Browns take on the Jaguars, Joe Flacco will likely draw another start, with PJ Walker also being an option.