Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Logs full practice
Martin (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
While this doesn't mean Martin has made it out of the concussion protocol, it does put him on track to return for Sunday's game against the Lions. The extent of his role in that contest will be subject to scrutiny, as Peyton Barber gained 102 yards on 23 carries and 41 yards on four catches in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers. Martin hasn't produced that many scrimmage yards or rushing yards in a single contest since Week 11 of 2015.
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Returns to drills Wednesday•
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Ruled out for Week 13•
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Not practicing Friday•
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Absent from practice Thursday•
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Fails to practice Wednesday•
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Suffers concussion Sunday•
