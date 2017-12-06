Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Logs full practice

Martin (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

While this doesn't mean Martin has made it out of the concussion protocol, it does put him on track to return for Sunday's game against the Lions. The extent of his role in that contest will be subject to scrutiny, as Peyton Barber gained 102 yards on 23 carries and 41 yards on four catches in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers. Martin hasn't produced that many scrimmage yards or rushing yards in a single contest since Week 11 of 2015.