Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Dobbs won't start Sunday's game in Cleveland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens, Gannon told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Dobbs would remain the team's starter Week 9, but after reviewing the tape, he's opted to move on to Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune. Murray is closing in on a return to action from last season's torn ACL, but if he doesn't gain clearance to play Sunday, it'll be Tune under center for Arizona. Through eight games this season, Dobbs has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdown and five interceptions, recorded 47 carries for 258 yards and three more TDs and fumbled eight times (four lost).