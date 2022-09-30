Collins (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Collins was limited at practices throughout the week due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams. While the second-year linebacker had to be removed from the contest, he avoided a major injury and has a chance to suit up against Carolina, but Collins may still miss at least one game to avoid a potential setback. If he's ruled out for Week 4, Nick Vigil would be a likely candidate to start in Collins' absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Shoulder injury not serious•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Larger role in store in 2022•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Absent from injury report•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Ruled out Thursday•