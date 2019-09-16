Phillips (forearm) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The Chargers' ill fortune continues. Phillips broke his forearm in Week 2's game versus the Lions, adding to the injured secondary that already has Trevor Williams (quadriceps) on injured reserve and Michael Davis (hamstring) hurting. Phillips had 14 tackles in two games before this injury, and he'll be a candidate to return from injured reserve in Week 11.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories