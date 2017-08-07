Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leading pack for backup job

Oliver appears to have the edge for the backup job behind starter Melvin Gordon, ESPN's Eric. D Williams reports.

Oliver profiles as a solid compliment to Gordon, someone capable of taking a bruising between the tackles while also being able to contribute in the passing game. Now healthy after tearing his Achilles last preseason, Oliver will still need to continue stringing together positive practices in order to secure the job, but it looks like it's his to lose at this point in training camp.