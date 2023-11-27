Herbert completed 29 of 44 pass attempts for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing four times for 47 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Herbert had to be evaluated for a concussion after getting strip-sacked by Jadeveon Clowney in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Baltimore, as reported by FOX Sports' Eric Williams. The Chargers' star quarterback was eventually cleared to return and did not miss a snap as he unsuccessfully attempted to mount a late comeback. As for his performance on the field, Herbert wound up being responsible for two of the four turnovers that helped contribute to his team's third straight loss. Barring any lingering issues stemming from Sunday's physical battle, it appears as if Herbert avoided injury and should be ready for next Sunday's road matchup in New England.