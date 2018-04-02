The Chiefs signed Sammy Watkins to replace Conley (Achilles) as the "X" receiver in their offense, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

A 2015 third-round pick, Conley has 71 career receptions and a single touchdown, despite getting the start in 21 of his 37 games (including all five last year). He's trying to bounce back from a ruptured Achilles suffered in October, with his fit in Kansas City questionable alongside Watkins and Tyreek Hill, both of whom primarily work outside. The Chiefs previously used Hill and Conley outside, with Albert Wilson -- now a Miami Dolphin -- getting most of the slot work. The team probably prefers to have a No. 3 receiver who is more comfortable in the slot, but it isn't entirely out of the question that Conley pushes for the role if he's healthy for the start of training camp. Demarcus Robinson, Jehu Chesson and De'Anthony Thomas (leg) could all be in the mix, though the latter also is returning from a major injury. Conley presumably won't be available for the offseason workout program or spring practices.