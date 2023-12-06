Edwards-Helaire carried the ball twice for six yards and caught one of his two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Edwards-Helaire played 17 of the Chiefs' 67 offensive snaps Sunday in relief of starter Isiah Pacheco with fellow running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) sidelined. The veteran was unable to get much going while the Chiefs' offense struggled in the contest. Edwards-Helaire's minimal output on limited touches should keep him off the fantasy radar as anything more than an insurance policy behind Pacheco with McKinnon out. The Chiefs are set to host the Bills in Week 14.