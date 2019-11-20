Play

Nnadi recorded one assisted tackle and an interception in Monday night's win over the Chargers.

The play was more of a sack-fumble, but the ball fell from Philip Rivers' hand directly into Nnadi's and was ruled an interception. The 23-year-old is up to 38 tackles (15 solo) on the year.

