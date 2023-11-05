Mahomes completed 20 of 30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

He added 24 rushing yards on six carries. Mahomes threw for under 200 yards in a regular-season game for the first time since Week 13 of the 2021 campaign, but he was effective when he needed to be and found Rashee Rice and Jerick McKinnon for first-half TDs. After a couple disappointing performances from a fantasy perspective, Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will get a Week 10 bye to take a look under the hood and make some tweaks.