While addressing reporters Thursday, Taylor (ankle) indicated that he's 100 percent healthy, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

In his listed return to practice Wednesday -- which opened a 21-day window for the Colts to activate the running back off the reserve/PUP list -- Taylor was deemed a full participant in the team's walk-through. While Taylor declined to comment on his contract situation and previous trade request Thursday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com relays that he did note that "if somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here." With that in mind, Taylor has two full practices to go through in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans, and we should have added context afterward with regard to his chances of being activated for Week 5 action.