Moss rushed eight times for 55 yards and brought in two of three targets for 15 yards in the Colts' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Despite Jonathan Taylor logging 15 rush attempts, Moss retained a solid complementary role and encouragingly had a modest share of passing game work as well. The fourth-year pro had recorded just eight total carries and zero targets in the last two games before the Colts' Week 11 bye, so his resurgence Sunday was certainly a welcome sight for those still holding onto Moss in deep formats. It remains to be seen if he'll be afforded a similar workload in a Week 13 road matchup against the Titans.