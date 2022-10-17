Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as he recovers from the fractured right ring finger he suffered in the Week 6 win over the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor Heinicke will take over under center in Week 7 against the Packers and likely for a few more games after that. Per Rapoport, the Commanders are considering placing Wentz on injured reserve, though that decision won't come until the quarterback concludes his meeting with a hand specialist Monday.