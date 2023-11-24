Cooks caught four of five targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 45-10 rout of the Commanders.

Despite the low target volume, Cooks led the Cowboys in receiving yards as Dak Prescott spread the ball around and completed passes to 10 different players. The veteran speedster was also on the end of the second of four Prescott TD passes on the day, a 31-yard toss in the second quarter on which a wide-open Cooks didn't seem to have a defender within five yards of him. After a slow start to his Dallas tenure, he's found the end zone four times in the last six games, although his Thanksgiving performance was only the second time all year he's topped 50 receiving yards. Cooks will look to keep rolling in Week 13 against the Seahawks.