Aubrey connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

The rookie kicker has now converted an incredible 45 straight attempts including both PATs and field goals, with his only career miss coming on his very first extra-point attempt back in Week 1. The Cowboys' offensive efficiency against an overmatched Giants team Sunday prevented Aubrey from really cashing in from a fantasy perspective, however, and he's only seen three FG attempts total over the last three games -- although he does have 14 PATs over that span. That makes him a better floor option than ceiling play heading into a Week 11 clash with the Panthers.