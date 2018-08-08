Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Set to undergo surgery
Wilson (shoulder) has returned to Dallas to undergo surgery that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wilson, the Cowboys' sixth round draft pick, suffered a subluxation of his shoulder during the beginning of training camp. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve and will be forced to wait until 2019 to kick off his NFL career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...