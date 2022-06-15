Prescott is expected to have more leeway to make plays outside the pocket this season, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The quarterback won't suddenly become a top rushing threat a la Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, but Prescott's passing numbers throughout his career have been better when he's been on the move. He wasn't allowed out of the pocket as much in 2021 after coming off multiple ankle surgeries the prior offseason and then dealing with a midseason calf issue -- his 99 dropbacks with a rollout or scramble was the fewest of his career over a full season, even though he still posted a QB rating of 112.1 on those attempts -- but the 28-year-old appears to be fully healthy ahead of training camp and ready to use his legs again. He could also be more active again as a runner in the red zone in 2022. After scoring exactly six rushing TDs in each of his first three NFL seasons, Prescott ran for only one last year.