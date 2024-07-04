Prescott was spotted Thursday wearing a protective boot on his right foot due to a sprain, but the injury isn't considered serious, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys wrapped up the final practice of mandatory minicamp June 5, roughly one month ago, and Prescott has reportedly been wearing his protective boot only for about a week, so it remains unclear how he suffered the injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirms that the injury is considered minor, so it doesn't seem like the franchise quarterback's foot sprain is at much risk of impacting his availability for the start of training camp July 25. Now heading into his age-32 season, Dallas and Prescott have yet to come to terms on a new contract extension, and he remains scheduled for a $55.46 million cap hit in 2024. Meanwhile, star wideout CeeDee Lamb could be a candidate to hold out from training camp if he doesn't receive a new contract of his own.