Bland registered 10 tackles (seven solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown Thursday in a 45-10 victory versus Washington.
When Bland picked off Sam Howell and returned the ball 63 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, he became the single-season NFL record holder with five pick-sixes on the campaign. He also leads the league with seven total interceptions and has defensed six other passes for good measure. Considering his record-breaking campaign, Bland should receive some considering for DPOY at the end of the regular season.
