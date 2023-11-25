Bland registered 10 tackles (seven solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown Thursday in a 45-10 victory versus Washington.

When Bland picked off Sam Howell and returned the ball 63 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, he became the single-season NFL record holder with five pick-sixes on the campaign. He also leads the league with seven total interceptions and has defensed six other passes for good measure. Considering his record-breaking campaign, Bland should receive some considering for DPOY at the end of the regular season.