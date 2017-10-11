Play

Lawrence recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Lawrence had a monster sack for a 16-yard loss Sunday, bringing his season total to 8.5, which is already a career-high. He'll now get an opportunity to rest up during the bye week before returning to action next week against the 49ers.

