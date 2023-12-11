Ferguson finished with five receptions on eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles.

Ferguson finished as the Cowboys' leading receiver against a normally stout Philadelphia defense Sunday, bringing his season receiving line up to 51/570/5 through 13 games. The 24-year-old has developed a strong rapport with Dak Prescott as a trusted option in drive-extending moments. The eight targets ties the tight end's highest total since these two division rivals met back in Week 9. Ferguson will look to continue his solid fantasy season against the Bills next Sunday.