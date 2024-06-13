Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Ferguson is "having a great offseason" and praised his "consistency and his passion," Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ferguson, a 2022 fourth-round pick, enjoyed a real breakout season as Dallas' top tight end last season, with a 71-761-5 receiving line and Pro Bowl honors. The third-year pro is now reportedly improving at multiple facets of the game, and he could be positioned to take the next step forward as a fantasy producer. Dak Prescott's clear top target will be CeeDee Lamb, with Brandin Cooks working as the No. 2 wideout, but at this stage 2023 second-rounder Luke Schoonmaker (hamstring) doesn't look like a true threat to Ferguson's workload.